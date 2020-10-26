BurjKhalifa featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani from Laxmmi Bomb, which was dropped digitally on Sunday has made the netizens hooked to its peppy beats. This chartbuster is the brainchild of DJ Khushi Soni along with his partner Shashi, who is the singer.

Bollywood’s DJ Khushi who has performed with various international artists like Hardwell and Ellie Goulding is best recognised for his work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chammak Challo. He has now turned music composer with the party anthem of the year – Laxmmi Bomb’s BurjKhalifa.

Excited with the response to his song, he says, ”It feels amazing. I feel on top of Burjkhalifa. Because the song is doing so well. It’s everywhere… It’s trending all over the world. It’s trending on top of the charts and I am super happy. People are making efforts to put dance videos. So, it feels great to start with a bang with a song like BurjKhalifa. Also, I am very happy that the song has been picturised on Mr Akshay Kumar and his presence has made the song a big hit. “

DJ Khushi adds, “I am very very excited for my debut as a composer with Burjkhalifa. I think not just me even my partner Shashi is very excited and the entire team is very happy with the kind of response it’s getting. Also, the song is being received so well by everyone not just in India, but all over the world. It has been a tough time for everyone because of Covid-19 and the lockdown, and I am glad that this song has suddenly brought back the fun party vibes right before we kick in the festive season.”

Known as the official DJ for Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Soni has played at various prestigious award shows. Some of his well-known tracks include Chammak Challo, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Title Track, Soch Na Sake, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and few more. In the recent past, he has rocked events hosted by the likes of Lakshmi Mittal, Anil Ambani, Sanjay Chandra (Unitech), Sameer Thapar, Burmans (Dabur family), Jaipurias (Pepsi), Goenkas, Ansals, Morani brothers (Cineyug) and Priyanka-Nick Jonas wedding among others.

