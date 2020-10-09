Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, says she is a fan of the films of director SS Rajamouli and can watch his works on the loop.

“Rajamouli sir is one of the finest filmmakers of our times and I’m a huge fan of his work. They are simply pathbreaking, and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. ‘Baahubali‘ and ‘Magadheera‘ are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop,” Manushi said.

She hopes her hard work is noticed by the visionary filmmaker one day, and she gets a chance to work with him.

“Watching ‘Baahubali’ was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future,” Manushi said.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Prithviraj“. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

She will also be seen starring opposite Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled film.

Meanwhile, beauty queen-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar says fitness for her is all about finding a balance, and that is actually a personal experience because each individual has their fitness goals.

“For me, fitness is all about finding your balance. It’s an extremely personal and individualistic experience because each individual has their own fitness goal. I love my cheesecake and I also like to train like a machine, so that I can enjoy it,” Manushi said.

“I think I have always wanted to push myself because I do believe we all have a lot of room for growth and become the best version of ourselves,” she added.

