Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared an adorable video on his social media that captures his extremely cute daughter playfully enjoying her father’s beard.

Bollywood’s dynamic and dapper dad is a hands-on father and spends as much time as possible with his cute munchkins, leaving no stone unturned to relish his precious moments with family.

Aayush Sharma who is seen sporting a beard currently, revealed the love-hate relationship of his daughter with his facial hair in a social media post.

The young and devoted father never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with his children as well as his wife.

Giving glimpses into the invaluable moments with his family, Aayush Sharma occasionally shares insights into his life in the form of posts with his son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Recently, a picture of Ahil and Aayush, capturing the transition of the little one, created a storm on social media.

Earlier, the actor had shared an extremely sweet picture with Ayat on daughter’s day, that melted hearts across the internet.

Having recently celebrated his birthday with family and friends, Aayush enjoyed a warm celebration with his loved ones.

Salman Khan too pampers his niece and enjoys playing with Ayat. Also, time and again we see some really cute pictures of Salman playing with his niece. What do you think about this video of Aayush and Ayat?

