Kartik Aaryan Resumes Work After 7 Months, But For THIS Cause!

We can undoubtedly say that Kartik Aaryan was the first one in tinsel town to warn us about the pandemic with his internet-breaking monologue Corona Stop Karo Na. The actor further enlightened the masses of the grave situation with his hit chat show Koki Poochega. Throughout the lockdown he was at home and followed the lockdown-life religiously.

While the rest of the industry has gradually set back to work, Kartik Aaryan has not stepped out or resumed any work. However the actor has finally resumed work and his first professional commitment is something really special. Kartik Aaryan will be walking the ramp today to flag off Lakme Fashion Week digitally. He will turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra, who’s teaming up with the Mijwan Welfare Association which works for women empowerment.

Today Manish Malhotra shared a glimpse of his new collection where we get a sneak-peek into Kartik’s new look and in his showstopper avatar.

The ace designer praised the young superstar for his special gesture, “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings.’ Soon Kartik reposted the video on his social media, expressing his joy to resume work with this special association, ‘First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad its for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.’ The actor is really glad to kickstart his work life again after the forced-break due to the pandemic with such a special project. Kartik has always been a masses’ superhero and his first project post lockdown is also something which has lot of emotional value to it.

Kartik Aaryan’s new look where he’s seen with long hair and in a beefy avatar has grabbed eyeballs and has got his fans anxious to see him walk the ramp tonight. This actor and his sweet gestures always wins hearts nationwide.

