Celina Jaitley Opens Up On Depression Post Parents’ Demise, Says Husband ‘Left His Job’ To Support Her

Celina Jaitley after her long hiatus is soon going to be back on the screens with her short film, Season’s Greetings. However, what’s grabbing eyeballs is what the actress went behind the scenes. Post her parents’ demise along with one of her twins, Jaitley is opening up about her depressive phase.

While it is a celebratory moment for any actors’ who make a comeback in the showbiz, the reasons weren’t really happening for Celina Jaitley. The actress has lost her parents in the recent past, which led her to depression. Amidst it, all came the shooting for Season’s Greetings, but it did help her come out of those feelings.

Speaking about what went behind the scenes, Jaitley in a conversation with Gulf News revealed, “You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions… I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year.”

Furthermore, the actress shared that her husband Peter Haag let go of his job in order to help her out of the turmoil. “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: ‘let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot,” the actress added.

The most emotional revelation came in when the actress revealed it was her mother who wished to witness her comeback and hence, she decided to agree for the film. “The reason why I shot this film was because it was my mom’s last wish. She wanted me to go back to cinema,” concluded Celina Jaitley.



