“Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Would Have Been A Debacle”: Producer Shibasish Sarkar REVEALS How & Why

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh ’83, have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Rohit Shetty and the Kabir Khan directorial were earlier supposed to release on March 24th and April 10th respectively. Now Shibasish Sarkar, who’s the Group CEO of Reliance Leisure has stated that these two movies would be the first ones to release as soon as the lockdown is over.

With speculations about the 2 Biggies, Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish asserted that it’s a difficult situation to be in. But at the same time he is thankful that Sooryavanshi didn’t get affected like Angrezi Medium due to the lockdown.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shibasish said that it’s a tough situation to be in and one can’t do much about it in a global crisis. “It’s unfortunate and depressing that the films couldn’t arrive on schedule, but we are thankful that we managed to hold back Sooryavanshi a week before its release. Otherwise, it’d have been a debacle with the lockdown enforced suddenly,” he said.

He told Mumbai Mirror that the post-production work of each of the movies are yet to finish. He said: “We are wondering how and what to do if this situation continues for the next three to six months. We have seven-eight days of work left on Sooryavanshi and at least a month’s work of VFX on ’83. Once things start functioning, the first priority will be to complete both films. Only after that will we decide on the release,”. When asked if he has considered a digital release, he replied, “No, all of us, including the actors and directors, are clear that we want to hold both films till normalcy returns and release them theatrically since they are big-screen experiences.”

When he was asked about the losses, which have incurred due to the delay of these films, he said, “But these are big films and when they do release, we will earn enough revenue to recover the additional cost of holding back.”. Shibasish assures, “Once normalcy returns, Sooryavanshi and ’83 will be the first two films to arrive.”

Sooryavanshi will also feature Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. And ’83 will be having a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as she will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.

