Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, are not new in making headlines for irking the public or in the recent times being against the Maharashtra government. As per latest reports, on Monday, the siblings petitioned in the Bombay High Court challenging the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s order and an FIR filed against them with the Mumbai Police.

The said FIR was filed against the sister following a social media post where they were accused of “trying to create hatred and communal tension.” For those who do not know, last month, the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court at Bandra ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed. As per this direction, the Bandra police station registered an FIR against the sisters under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).

As per recent reports, Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, have filed a petition with the Bombay HC to dismiss the Mumbai Police’s FIR against them. Their advocate Rizwan Siddiquee told PTI, “Kangana and Rangoli have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for quashing of the FIR and the magistrates order.”

Just a week ago, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were summoned for the third time in the case after they failed to be present for the same on October 26-27 and on November 9-10.

Talking about the case against the sisters, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused the duo of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction and communal bias. He also accused them of attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions etc. on the social media and through public statements.

