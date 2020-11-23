Kiara Advani‘s Indoo Ki Jawaani is all set to be 2nd new Bollywood film to hit cinemas post lockdown. The trailer of IKJ hit the web world today and if we judge the movie just by that than it looks like just about a decent entertainer.

Indoo Ki Jawaani promises to be a coming of age comedy but unfortunately, the humour in the trailer doesn’t match up to the level. Sure the plot is interesting and may appeal to a section of audience but the dialogues don’t seem to have any power.

In these extremely tough circumstances, the makers had to make the best possible trailer to bring the audience to cinemas. But the one which they have come up with is underwhelming. The star cast is interesting with names like Kiara Advani, Mallika Dua & Aditya Seal. However, they aren’t proving to be a force strong enough. An actress like Mallika has huge calibre in comedy but we didn’t see much of her in the trailer. Raghav Raj Kakker is another talented actor which seems to be a part of the star cast but the promo doesn’t throw even a hint of humour from his side.

And how many times you are going to use Mika’s Saavan Mein Lag Gayi Aag song in a Bollywood film?

Overall, Indoo Ki Jawaani’s makers haven’t come up with a good enough trailer. Hope they release some interesting dialogue promos in coming days along with good songs to build up buzz around the film.

Meanwhile, Abir Sengupta, who makes his Bollywood debut as a director with Indoo Ki Jawaani says, “We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today’s difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.”

Talking about releasing Indoo Ki Jawani in theatres amidst the current COVID-19 situation, he adds, “Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience’s safety. So, I hope people will step into the theatres like before.”

The film is slated for theatrical release on December 11, 2020.

