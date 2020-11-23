When the cinemas in India re-opened, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was expected to be the first film to hit cinemas and revive box office. However, due to several reasons, it couldn’t happen. The fans of Nolan in India had to wait longer but now it’s all set to come to an end.

The makers of Tenet recently announced that the film will hit the cinemas in India on December 4. The announcement has come only after sorting out the revenue sharing model with multiplexes here.

As per Film Information, all the countries where Tenet released earlier, the cinemas agreed to pay more than normal share to producers considering the film was first to take the risk amid pandemic. However, in India that was a problem because multiplexes were not ready to accept the terms. But now both makers and exhibitors have met on a middle ground.

As per the deal signed between both parties, Warner Bros will get usual 50% share from the first-week net box office collections and then in the second week, they will get 42.5% instead of 40%. And the same goes for 3rd week in which they will get 32.5% instead of 30%. From 4th week the makers will be receiving 30% of the share till the end of its run.

The international cast of Tenet includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film will release Indian cinemas in various languages i.e. English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Dimple Kapadia who plays an important role in the film recently announced the release date. She said, “I’m extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen,”

The film has done a worldwide business of $356.1 million so far and it will be interesting to see how much Indian box office can contribute to the total.

