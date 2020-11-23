Who doesn’t love cars? The classier the vehicle – the more refined you are, and many celebrities agree to this statement. Recently, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Orlando Bloom were sported checking out a classic green 1973 Porsche 911 RSR. What’s interesting about it is that both were checking out the same car in Santa Barbara.

Ellen was recently spotted at Montecito Customs with her wife, Portia de Rossi. The couple were eyeing the 1973 Porsche which was on sale for $115,000. A few days before them, Bloom was spotted checking out the same vehicle.

While checking out the Porsche 911 RSR, Ellen DeGeneres was snapped wearing a plain Black t-shirt and olive green pants. She completed her look with a blue and white mask covering her mouth and nose and trainers.

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi too opted for a simple look consisting of a black woollen sweater, black pants and black knee-high flat boots. She completed her look with a peach beanie, shades and a light blue face mask (though it is in her hand here).

Orlando Bloom bought a house in Montecito with Katy Perry around a month ago. Their new abode consists of six-bedrooms and 12-bathrooms. Costing $14.2 million, the house is built on a nine-acre lot. While checking out the car, Bloom was seen in a casual attire consisting of a white t-shirt, light-green pants, black belt and a dark blue denim coat.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor completed his look with a blue baseball cap and brown shoes. While checking out the classic automobile, Orlando Bloom was snapped busy on his phone and going through the car papers. We wonder if he had a word with Katy before going ahead with the purchase. What do you think?

Check out these pics of Orlando Bloom inspecting the green 1973 Porsche 911 RSR.

Who do you think will take the car home – Ellen DeGeneres or Orlando Bloom?

