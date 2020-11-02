Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Mamata Banerjee Calls Him ‘Charming Brother’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday.

Banerjee took to Twitter and wished luck to the Bollywood star. She said: “Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life.”

She called King Khan her “charming brother” and wished him all the success in future endeavours.

Shah Rukh Khan has been the official brand ambassador for West Bengal government since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress stormed to power in 2011. Khan also has a strong association with the state government in promoting Bengal’s film industry as with the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister and former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also wished SRK on his birthday. “Wish you a very long and eventful life,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an interactive #AskSRK session with fans on Twitter, answering a lot of fan queries with trademark wit.

When a user asked him to share some behind the scene moments of the film Mohabbatein, SRK recalled filming his first scene with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am,” Shah Rukh Khan quipped.

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about how he keeps himself busy lately. “Children, workout, watch IPL (Feel bad/ good), children,” SRK wrote.

The actor is currently in the UAE to support his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

A Twitter user asked him if he has learnt cooking during the lockdown and SRK replied: “Namak kitna daalna hai is still a struggle honestly.”

He also revealed that he loves to eat “dal chawal with onion”.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also hinted that he will start shooting soon.

“Sir few words for your fans who want to see you on on-screen again,” a user asked.

Responding to him, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Will start shoot, then post-production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon….”

