Bejoy Nambiar On Bollywood Vs Tollywood: “South Indian Film Industry People Are Gutsier”

Director Bejoy Nambiar, who has made films in Tamil, Malayalam as well as Hindi languages, says south Indian film producers are more willing to take risks with experimental storytelling than most of Bollywood.

“I think producers in the south Indian film industry are more willing to take the risk with an experimental story, with different formats, and styles of storytelling. Whether it is the actors or the technicians, they are constantly experimenting with stories. In the Hindi film industry, it is different. I am not generalising, though. I would say in the south Indian film industry, people are gutsier,” Nambiar told IANS.

Bejoy Nambiar’s latest effort, “Taish”, has released in film as well as web series format in Hindi, and in the past, he has made the film “Solo” in Tamil and Malayalam, while “David” released in Hindi and Tamil.

“Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Neha Sharma, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jim Sarbh and Ankur Rathee along with Zoa Morani and Abhimanyu Singh, and streams on Zee5.

