There has not been a single day Kangana Ranaut has not made headlines for her comments ever since she joined Twitter. The actor in her controversial comments has been calling out various people ranging from celebs to politicians. But turns out her recent tweets on the violence in West Bengal have not gone down well with the bosses of the micro-blogging site who have suspended her handle.
If you aren’t in sync with what’s happening, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC defeated Narendra Modi’s BJP in the West Bengal elections with a huge margin. While the celebrations were still on, violence broke in the streets and allegedly TMC workers targeted BJP supporters and workers lynching, torturing and reported even r*ping women.
Kangana Ranaut was reacting to the same in her numerous tweets ever since the election results were announced. After the headlines about the violence made it to the mainstream, the actor began calling out the ones at fault as per her, and that wasn’t approved by the Twitter policies. Not just the account suspension, but a legal complaint has also been filed against the actor in a police station in Kolkata. The complaint accuses Kangana of hurting the sentiments of people in Bengal.
Trending
While all of this stays, Twitter has exploded in a meme fest. People have compared the account suspension to house cleaning. Some have taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s rows with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Raut. The memes are going viral. Below are a few compiled.
Sanjay Raut reaction after suspend#KanganaRanaut Account 😂🤣@AlkaRawat_ pic.twitter.com/Kiut5pVrk0
— Alka Rawat (@AlkaRawat_) May 4, 2021
Twitter suspend Kangana Ranaut Twitter account #KanganaRanaut #kanganaRanautsuspend #suspend #AajTak #Twitter #twittersuspend pic.twitter.com/xUDTqYVjJo
— Ankit Kr (@AnkitKr12965202) May 4, 2021
#KanganaRanaut account suspend
Le Bollywood pic.twitter.com/GkN4DUpIYx
— BUTTLER BHAI (@buttler44) May 4, 2021
#KanganaRanaut
Twitter: we will delete ur Twitter account.
Kanagana : you can't.
Le Twitter suspend it.
Meanwhile kanagana runout: pic.twitter.com/iDXSvQWaVu
— Anuj Bansal (@mr_anujbansal_) May 4, 2021
I – After #KanganaRanaut account suspend#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/wP77qVIUwO
— Aditya Pratap Singh (@AdityaP81126545) May 4, 2021
Kangna Ranaut account suspended
Me and my Bois
@KanganaTeam #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/xbl5PaDOzu
— KING BOB 😎 (@kuch_nhibro) May 4, 2021
Hrithik going to meet Jack to thank him for supending #KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/dAU6vbyJ1w
— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2021
When Kangana After her account
Was Active got suspended pic.twitter.com/v4uevulIdP
— A N K I T (@iAnkitaker) May 4, 2021
Twitter Suspended #KanganaRanaut Account
Hrithik Roshan reaction: pic.twitter.com/if3uILurxS
— Amitabh bachpan (Parody) (@bachpanamitabh) May 4, 2021
