There has not been a single day Kangana Ranaut has not made headlines for her comments ever since she joined Twitter. The actor in her controversial comments has been calling out various people ranging from celebs to politicians. But turns out her recent tweets on the violence in West Bengal have not gone down well with the bosses of the micro-blogging site who have suspended her handle.

If you aren’t in sync with what’s happening, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC defeated Narendra Modi’s BJP in the West Bengal elections with a huge margin. While the celebrations were still on, violence broke in the streets and allegedly TMC workers targeted BJP supporters and workers lynching, torturing and reported even r*ping women.

Kangana Ranaut was reacting to the same in her numerous tweets ever since the election results were announced. After the headlines about the violence made it to the mainstream, the actor began calling out the ones at fault as per her, and that wasn’t approved by the Twitter policies. Not just the account suspension, but a legal complaint has also been filed against the actor in a police station in Kolkata. The complaint accuses Kangana of hurting the sentiments of people in Bengal.

While all of this stays, Twitter has exploded in a meme fest. People have compared the account suspension to house cleaning. Some have taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s rows with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Raut. The memes are going viral. Below are a few compiled.

#KanganaRanaut

Twitter: we will delete ur Twitter account.

Kanagana : you can't.

Le Twitter suspend it.

Meanwhile kanagana runout: pic.twitter.com/iDXSvQWaVu — Anuj Bansal (@mr_anujbansal_) May 4, 2021

Hrithik going to meet Jack to thank him for supending #KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/dAU6vbyJ1w — Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2021

#KanganaRanaut TWITTER When Kangana After her account

Was Active got suspended pic.twitter.com/v4uevulIdP — A N K I T (@iAnkitaker) May 4, 2021

