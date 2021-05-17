Just like all other events, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards also took place in the new format. While the event had the who’s who of Hollywood and TV line up on the red carpet, Scarlett Johansson was the highlight of the event as she was going to be honoured with the highest award. But turns out husband Colin Jost had some other plans, and he made the winning speech hilariously slimy!

For the unversed, it was recently announced that Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow, was being awarded the Generations Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The actor graced the event virtually and thanked everyone for it before Colin Jost pulled of a Nickelodeon stunt. Below is all you need to know about this update of the day and also the funniest video you will get to see on the internet this week.

Accepting the award, Scarlett Johansson said, “I never would’ve been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling circus family that are [on] movie sets, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer.”

Scarlett Johansson added, “This award really belongs to many hundreds of creative people all over the world. Thank you so much to my fans for riding the way with me and supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion, and I realize what an absolute gift it is to have the opportunity to do what I love. I couldn’t do it without your continued support. This award is made possible by all of you. It’s because of that that it’s so meaningful to me.”

But this is where the actual fun begins. Colin Jost enters the frame, while his wife is unaware and pours a bowl full of slime on her head. And Scarlett Johansson goes like “What The F***?” Thinking he has achieved a feat, Jost said, “MTV! ‘You got slimed!’ ” The actress then says, “That’s Nickelodeon!”

“I’m very, very sorry,” says the Saturday Night Live star, who tied the knot with Johansson in October. “I’ll get a towel. … Love you.”

“Where did you even get this?” she asks of the slime, to which Jost responds, “Amazon.”

Isn’t that hilarious? Watch the video here:

Well deserved 👏 Congratulations to our 2021 #MTVAwards Generation Award recipient, Scarlett Johansson! pic.twitter.com/x2c22nJw9R — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

