Actress Billie Piper had to resort to therapy after her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager.

“I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn’t subject my own kids to (at the age of) 16. I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better,” she wrote in the Big Issue magazine’s Letter To My Younger Self.

Billie Piper, now 38, has three kids today — Winston (12), Eugene (nine), and Tallulah (two).

“If you can get your kids any sort of mental health support, get it,” Billie Piper added.

Her work ethic as a teenager led to mental health issues and eating disorder, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

