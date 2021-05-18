Emma Watson is a popular name in the industry, and fans always want to know everything about their favourite star and what are they up to. If you follow her, then you all must be aware that she went into a brief hibernation on Twitter, but she is back!

Watson came out of her hibernation on Tuesday and cleared all the rumours breaking the internet about her engagement and career. She just claimed these speculations are only a way to get clicks, regardless of whether it was true or not.

Emma Watson shared a series of tweets and clarified that she would share it with her fans herself if there was any development in her life. She wrote, “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.”

Emma Watson added, “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.” The actress revealed that she is just quietly spending her quarantine time, just like most other people are. “In the meantime, please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” she wrote.

“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx,” she concluded. Check out her tweets below:

For the unversed, Emma Watson sparked engagement rumours after she was clicked wearing a ring on her left ring finger during an outing with her boyfriend Leo Robinton earlier this year. She was also in the news after it was reported that she was retiring from films. However, her manager Jason Weinberg clarified that there was no truth to the news. “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career isn’t,” he told EW in a statement.

We really hope that we get to see the actress soon on the screens. But do you think that she is really engaged? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

