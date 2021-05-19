How many of you Game Of Thrones fans got up early on May 19, 2019 to watch the last episode of the HBO series? Well, I did but was disappointed by how it wrapped just like millions of others across the globe. Today, on the second anniversary of the last episode of the show, we decided to go down memory lane and check out the first words spoken by some of the show’s main characters.

There are many dialogues that we remember from the show, so much so, that we forgot the first words they ever spoke. FYI, Ned Starks first words WEREN’T “Winter Is Coming.” While few first words were those of wisdom, some were dumb while others were in responses to an ongoing conversation.

So sit back and get nostalgic as we take you back to as early as April 17, 2011. From the Starks to the Lannisters, the Targaryen and others – here’s a look at the first words ever uttered by the leads of Game Of Thrones.

Eddard Stark

The head of House Stark in the first episode of the show, he and his family were first of the high class we were introduced to in Game Of Thrones. The first words ever uttered by Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark were, “And which one of you was a marksman at 10? Keep practicing Bran. Go on.”

Jon Snow

Played by Kit Harington, we hear him utter his first dialogue while training his half brother/cousin, Bran, in the art of archery. In Season 1, Episode 1, the bastard son of Ned Stark – which we later know to be his nephew, says, “Go on. Father’s watching. And your mother.”

Sansa Stark

The season may have ended with Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark being crowned the Queen in the North, but she started as a sweet teenager with innocent dreams. In Season 1, Episode 1, we hear her say, “Thank you. The stitching however wasn’t too…” while interacting with her Septa, Mordane.

Arya Stark

Though she is one of my favourite characters in the entire series, her first words are, well, just a word, and it isn’t spoken till almost the first episode is mid-way. In Season 1, Episode 1 of Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams’ Arya utters the word, “Move.” Thank goodness it’s only moments later we hear her speak a word again while introducing herself to the then-current king, Robert Baratheon.

Bran Stark

While he may have ended up with an array of titles, including King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Six Kingdoms, Protector of the Realm and more, this character was an innocent lad who saw more than anyone else ever would. Played by Isaac Hempstead Wright, the character’s first words were also said in the pilot episode of the Game Of Thrones series. Just after watching his father, Eddard Stark behead a deserter of the Night’s Watch, Bran utters the words, “Jon said he was a deserter” while talking to Ned.

Theon Greyjoy

Lord Eddard Stark’s ward, we hear Alfie Allen’s Theon Greyjoy utter his first words in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. After beheading the deserter, the group falls upon a dead dire wolf, and that’s when he utters the words “Mountain lion?” while speaking to Jon about the newly found pups.

Samwell Tarly

John Bradley’s Samwell Tarly went from a member of the Night’s Watch to becoming the Grand Maester in Kings Landing. The character’s first words were said in Season 1, Episode 4, when he introduced himself to Alliser Thorne. His words were, “Samwell Tarly, of Horn Hill. I mean, I was of Horn Hill. I’ve come to take the black.”

Davos Seaworth

Played by Liam Cunningham, Sir Davos Seaworth’s first words were said in Season 2, Episode 1. While speaking in Stannis Baratheon in response to Melisandre, Davos says, “Not now.”

Melisandre

In Season 2, Episode 1, we are introduced to Carice van Houten as Melisandre. The high priestess’ first word on Game Of Thrones is said while praying in front of a large group. She says, “Lord of Light, come to us in our darkness. We offer you these false Gods.”

Tywin Lannister

The head of House Lannister, Charles Dance’s Tywin was a man known for his words across the seven kingdoms. And the first words he spoke in Season 1, Episode 7 of Game Of Thrones carried the same wisdom. While he cleaned a dead deer’s carcass, we hear him talking to his son and uttering the words, “Attacking him was stupid.” Very sound first words.

Jaime Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jamie Lannister was a character that seen its ups and downs throughout the eight seasons. In the pilot episode of Game Of Thrones, we hear his first words when he is interacting with his sister, Cersei. Being the concerned twin, we hear him say, “As your brother, I feel it’s my duty to warn you: You worry too much. It’s starting to show”

Cersei Lannister

Isn’t it wrong to call her the Mad Queen? Well, we leave that to you as we bring you the first words her character spoke in the show. Responding to Jamie’s words, we see Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister say, “And you never worry about anything.”

Tyrion Lannister

The youngest Lannister followed his father’s footsteps when it came to words of wisdom, but his first lines didn’t convey it. In Season 1, Episode 1 of Game Of Thrones, we hear Peter Dinklage’s character talk to Robb Stark and say the words, “It is true what they say about the Northern girls.”

Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

A man who played many games from even before we first saw him in the show was Aidan Gillen’s Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger. In Season 1, Episode 3, he has his first dialogues with the lady of his dream’s husband, Ned Stark. We hear him say, “But we have a kingdom to look after. I’ve hoped to meet you for some time, Lord Stark. No doubt Lady Catelyn has mentioned me.”

Varys

The Master of Whispers first spoke in Season 1, Episode 3 of Game Of throne. While addressing the then-Hand of the King, Conleth Hill’s Varys says, “Lord Stark, I was grievously sorry to hear of your troubles on the Kingsroad. We are all praying for Prince Joffrey’s full recovery.”

Daenerys Targaryen

In the pilot episode of Game Of Thrones, we are introduced to Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. While conversing with her brother Viserys, the then-soon-to-be Queen Of Dragons says, “We’ve been his guests for over a year and he’s never asked us for anything.”

Jorah Mormont

We meet the ever-loyal and faithful Jorah Mormont in Season 1, episode 1 of Game Of Thrones. The character played by Iain Glen was a knight in exile and his first words were to his beloved queen. He said, “A small gift for the new Khaleesi. Songs and histories from the Seven Kingdoms.”

Missandei

Introduced in Season 3, Episode 1, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei was a slave. He first dialogue was when she translated her master, Kraznys’ words for Daenerys. She said, “The Unsullied have stood here for a day and a night with no food or water.”

Grey Worm

Last but not least is the man Daenerys Targaryen appointed as her master of arms and war. We meet Jacob Anderson‘s Grey Worm in Season 3, Episode 5 and his first words are to his queen. The leader of the Unsullied says, “This one has the honor.”

The first words of which Game Of Thrones’ character took you back to watch the series for the first time? Do share with us in the comments.

