Kim Kardashian is always in the limelight for making all the heads turn because of her fashion game. But these days, she had been grabbing all the eyeballs because of her divorce from Kanye West. But, it looks like the diva is in trouble yet again, and this time it might be a big one.

Advertisement

Reportedly Kim is being sued by her former staffers. Yes! You heard that right. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star might face legal trouble, and it looks like her law studies might come in handy at this point. Keep scrolling further to know why she has been sued?

Advertisement

According to reports in Pinkvilla, seven former members of the gardening and maintenance departments of Kim Kardashian’s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are suing her over unpaid wages and workplace violations. These seven staffers filed a suit in Los Angeles on Monday.

They have claimed that Kim Kardashian “withheld 10 per cent of their wages for taxes and then didn’t forward those sums to the government”. The staffers have also accused the reality star of not paying them overtime and, at times, forcing them to work without designated meal breaks.

Reportedly, one such 16-year-old former staffer revealed that he worked past the 48-hour maximum allowable hours for an underage summer employee. When he revealed this to Kim, she instantly fired him.

The staffers are being represented by Frank Kim of law firm Kim Legal. The firm released a statement to Daily Mail saying, “Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers.” As for Kim Kardashian, a spokesperson on behalf of the reality star offered more clarity on the matter and said, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services.”

“Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers; therefore, she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

Must Read: The Batman: Robert Pattinson Wants Bruce Wayne’s Multiple Love Interests To Feature In One Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube