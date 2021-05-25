Nothing can be actually presumed about The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and is being directed by Matt Reeves. The makers have already cleared that their cape crusader exists in his own corner of the DC universe, and does not brush shoulders with any other timeline as of yet. So while we continue to wait for the update of this unique Gotham tale, it is Bruce Wayne’s love life that is making headlines today.

For the unversed, The Batman has been in the making forever now. Not that the complete fault is on the studio, but the pandemic is also to be blamed highly. But now, if the latest reports are to be believed Robert Pattinson has an idea to elevate his version of the Cape Crusader. It is being said that the actor wants his Bruce to have multiple love interest in one film. Below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Zoe Kravitz is all set to reprise Catwoman aka Selina Kyle in The Batman. And we all know the Catwoman is Bruce Wayne’s ultimate love interest. If the intel of We Got This Covered is to be believed now, Robert Pattinson now wants his Cape Crusader to have multiple love interests. This is said to be Pattinson’s wish and request to the makers to be considered.

But one cannot deny the possibility that Matt Reeves must be thinking on the same lines. One possibility is also that, apart from Selina, the film may have Rachel Dawes (as played by Katie Holmes and then Maggie Gyllenhaal).

Bruce Wayne aka The Batman is know for being a Casanova forever. But there has never been a moment where two of his love interests crossed paths in a single film. It will be interesting to see what the makers churn out of this. Stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates from the entertainment world.

