Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was in the mood for golf on Sunday, and she shared the vibes with fans, too.
Kim posted a couple of pictures on Instagram of her latest golfing encounter. In one image, she is poised to tee off while the second is a shot of a bagful of golf clubs.
“And just like that I’m a golfer! Well one lesson in is a start! My mom surprised the whole fam w golf clubs for Easter. Thanks mom!” Kim Kardashian wrote as caption.
Check out the post shared by Kim Kardashian below:
Kim recently shared pictures from the poolside along with her friend Lala Anthony, where the duo is seen twinning in bikinis.
Currently, Kim Kardashian is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. They have four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.
Two months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye has asked for joint custody of the kids.
