Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was in the mood for golf on Sunday, and she shared the vibes with fans, too.

Kim posted a couple of pictures on Instagram of her latest golfing encounter. In one image, she is poised to tee off while the second is a shot of a bagful of golf clubs.

“And just like that I’m a golfer! Well one lesson in is a start! My mom surprised the whole fam w golf clubs for Easter. Thanks mom!” Kim Kardashian wrote as caption.