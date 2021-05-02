Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are a dream come true! The couple reportedly met via mutual friends in 2016 and there was no going back. From lovebirds to being parents of a baby girl, they’ve come a long way. Their wedding anniversary in Las Vegas was a private affair but their 2nd wedding anniversary is now a blessing for us. Scroll below for the unseen pictures!

Advertisement

Within a year of dating, Joe and Sophie were sure that they’re soulmates. They got engaged in 2017 and that involved a diamond ring worth $150,000. It was after the Billboards Awards in Las Vegas in 2019, the couple tied the knot in front of their close friends and family members. The whole event was even viral because Diplo even broadcasted it via alive!

Advertisement

Fans would know that Sophie Turner was super cool to opt for a chic white jumpsuit on her wedding day. Yes, that’s quite unexpected but the Games Of Thrones actress is known for doing cool stuff! The ceremony was attended by Joe Jonas’ brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas along with Priyanka Chopra, Khalid, Dan + Shay amongst others.

Last night, Sophie Turner took to Instagram and shared a super hot message for Joe Jonas. She wrote, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat”

The post included a string of unseen photographs from the ceremony. One of them witnessed Joe and Sophie posing like the cool gang with a bouquet of flowers in the bride’s hand. They even wore sunglasses. From playing the DJ to dancing together and jumping in the hot tub full of clothes, the ceremony was true LA style.

Check out the pictures below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Vin Diesel Almost Backed Out Of First Fast & Furious Flick, Remembers Feeling, “This Script Is Not What I Thought It Would Be”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube