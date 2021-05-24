While all the Kardashians-Jenner members keep making the headlines from time to time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the most frequent. While the couple filed for divorce in February this year, news of them spending quality time with others made the news.

Advertisement

While sources claimed the rapper wanted to date an artist and a creative person, rumours of Kim being romantically linked to a CNN news presenter, Van Jones, started doing the rounds. But, as per a recent report, the mommy of four isn’t ready to date. Scroll below for the juice.

Advertisement

If things were ‘unicorns and rainbows’ for the couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would have celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary today, May 24. Talking about how the Skims founder is doing currently, a source told Hollywood Life, “Kim is feeling fine with her anniversary to Kanye approaching.”

The source added, “Kim Kardashian will think about it but she’s not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him, especially because they really only speak when it’s needed and it’s about the kids. She’s not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life.”

Revealing that Kim Kardashian is in a good place and happy, the insider added that she’s not ready to date yet. The source said, “She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids. She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago.”

The source went on to say, “She was devastated the marriage didn’t work out. Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love.”

Talking about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the pair have decided to have joint custody of their children – North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Since the divorce was filed in February 2021, the pair reportedly had not been on talking terms and only interact on things concerning their kids.

Must Read: Friends: The Reunion: Here’s Where You Can Stream The Special In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube