The crème de la crème of the music and entertainment industry graced the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in one of the biggest in-person functions since COVID-19. While the award night saw The Weeknd dominating it and taking home 10 BBMAs, let’s look at who wore what to the do.

Atop event like this meant celebs got in contact with their favourite designers to look stunning on the red carpet. Not only designers but even makeup artists, hairstylist and jewellers had a field day making these celebs gorgeous. But despite that, while many impressed us, a few failed to get a nod of approval from us.

So now, we list you some of the best and worst dressed celebs at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Gabrielle Union, Drake Megan Fox, check out who all made it to our list and why.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

While Nick Jonas looked dashing in a green three-piece creation by Fendi (an emerald green jacket and trouser combo with a lighter green dress) and a black t-shirt inside, it was his wifey dearest who won our hearts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana creation to the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and looked gorgeous as a goddess. The gown featured a plunging neckline with embellishments down both sides, a dramatic golden belt that emphasized her waist and a nearly hip-high slit. She complimented the outfit with some gold heels and drop earrings by Bulgari.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union stole our hearts at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in this white show-stopping piece from Prada confection. From its wide and plunging neckline to its figure-hugging cut and sequin embellishments, this is one of the best looks we saw on the red carpet. She complimented the Prada gown (with the Prada logo on the left) with a high ponytail and gorgeous earrings and rings from Bulgari.

Drake

The rapper, who took BBMA for artist of the decade, looked sharp in a pale grey suit with a white dress shirt, black studded tie and black boots. That thousand-watt smile was the best accessorize he has besides his son accompanying him.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini looked chic and adorable in this black mini dress by Nedret Taciroglu. The singer-songwriter opted for a starry theme in her ensemble and slayed the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet in the half long-sleeved and half sleeveless dress. Featuring a sheer midriff and sparkly star, moon and heart embellishments, she completed the look with a pair of sparkling black pointy-toe heels and simple silver hoops.

Saweetie

Saweetie arrived for the 2021 BBMA in this peach hue bold ballgown by Giambattista Valli. The tight-fitting sweetheart tube neckline pushed up more than it should, but the ruffled hemline looked stunning. Her high-low skirt showed off some bright orange tulle underneath, and the pink floral embellishments down the bodice matched her nail perfectly. She completed the look with four dramatic rings by Anabela Chan, floral earring, bracelets and orange-pink pumps.

Pink

Pink embraced her stage name and walked the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet in an eye-catching pink number. This layered, floor-length dress consisted of a plunging neckline, cutouts near the waistline and a cute bow at the waist. She completed her look with stunning drop earrings with pink stones and diamonds. Simple but elegant.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd, aka the man of the night who took home 10 BBMAs, looked dashing in a sleek Bottega Veneta long jacket with a white shirt, grey tie, black trousers and well-polished black dress shoes. Those black shades just took the look notches higher.

HER

H.E.R. arrived for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in this phenomenal Christian Dior jumpsuit featuring red and black sequins. She paired the front zipper, plunging neckline ensemble with black peep-toe pumps, shades, red lip, and simple accessories.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi sported a sleek white Christian Siriano pantsuit with sparkly embellishments all over. The look was both polished and fun, and she rocked it sans an undershirt but with delicate Jacquie Aiche jewels. Padma sported a delicate diamond necklace, making us wonder if we will ever have the confidence to rock it as she did.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys wore a three-piece pink outfit by Valentino to the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and failed to leave an impression. The ensemble consisted of a bold monochromatic pink crop top, high-waisted trousers and a dramatic coat complete with a train. This couture creation looked to be in desperate need of ironing and maybe, a splash of colour to make it a hit.

Meghan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox set BBMA 2021 red carpet on fire with their PDA. While their love got a thumbs up from me, Megan disappointed me. She wore a slinky and strategically placed black Mugler creation, which included a halter neckline, dangerous cutouts and an entirely sheer skirt. We have to saw this showed more than it covered and make it to the bottom of my list.

Doja Cat

It seems like Doja Cat wanted to be zebra at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The R&B Female Artist of the night wore a bold black and white stripes two-piece creation by Balmain. The tiny crop top – that looked more like a bikini – with dramatic sleeves and a pair of high-waisted flared pants were a big NO-No. What took the look even lower was the turquoise circle looked like a necklace but was actually just a part of the top! She completed her look with earrings from D’heygere, which included live plants.

Kathryn Hahn

What the F did you wear? While Kathryn Hahn stole our hearts at the recent MTV Music & TV Awards, she looked blah at the 2021 BBMA. The WandaVision star arrived in a simple black and white off-the-shoulder top with black trousers by Thom Browne. She completed her look with tights and pointy-toe loafers but didn’t match the expectations needed for the night.

Naz Perez

Our first question looking at Naz Perez at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 was – Where do the dress end and the boots begin? The high slit, one off-shoulder dress with a train could have been a hit, but unfortunately, it’s at the bottom of our list.

Gabby Barrett

While we have goddesses at the start of our list, Gabby Barrett in this golden gown by Nicolas Jebran is not it. The singer wore a one-shouldered silhouette metallic finish gown that flowed into an over-the-top train in the back. What makes this creation even more confusing and too much is the asymmetrical hemline with a slit. But whatever the dress was, I love those two-toned Stuart Weitzman sandals heels!

Whose fashion game, according to you, was the best and the worst at the Billboard Music Awards 2021? Let us know in the comments.

