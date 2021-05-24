We are blessed to be witnessing Chris Hemsworth and his ripped physique playing the God Of Thunder, aka Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no way we can even imagine anyone else lifting that hammer and saving our planet. Let’s confess he saves our day too, with that cunning smirk! But did you know, not Chris but another Hemsworth brother had made the cut to play the Marvel character before him?

There have been several times Chris almost lost playing Thor, and today we are talking about one of those incidents. But the conclusion stands to be the same, Hemsworth was born to play the God Of Thunder and there is no way we can see anyone else. Coming back to the incident, Chris once himself spoke at length about losing the Marvel character to none other than his brother. Read on to know what he had to.

Talking about reading the Thor audition call for the first time, Chris Hemsworth remembers how happy he was looking at a rile that fits his height and size. Talking to W he said, “I remembered reading the breakdown for Thor, and it said, ‘Must be over 6’3″ and 200 pounds,’ and so on. I thought, ‘Oh cool. This is the one thing that sort of fits me.’ Most of the time, I’d have to lie about my height and say I was a little shorter and so on. I’d only get cast or auditioned for the football player or something.”

Hemsworth further added how it was Liam Hemsworth who also send his audition tape and even got a callback. Chris added, “So I thought, ‘Great. This is up my alley.’ I came into the audition with Kenneth Branagh and thought I nailed it and then never heard anything back. Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a callback, then another callback and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it.”

But the stars in Chris Hemsworth’s favour clearly. The actor got a second call for an audition, and he nailed it this time with the help of his mother. He said, “I remember sitting in Vancouver, shooting Cabin in the Woods with Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for Thor and saying, ‘Why aren’t you in the mix here? What happened?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I blew my audition I guess.’ None of those guys got it. My manager then called up and said, ‘You know, he’s got an older brother. Can we bring him back in?’ So I did an audition in Vancouver in this hotel room with my mum reading Anthony Hopkins’ part.”

Chris Hemsworth added, “She must have nailed it because it got me back in the room and that second audition was a lot different than my first one. I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me. It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool.”

Liam Hemsworth is a charmer and a great actor too, but Chris Hemsworth as Thor has our heart no matter what. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

