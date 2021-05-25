ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform recently announced that FRIENDS: THE REUNION will exclusively premiere on the platform. The news created immense excitement and anticipation in fans across India. The special will stream simultaneously with USA and the world on Thursday May 27 at 12:32pm.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm!”

“We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

HBO Max will debut FRIENDS: THE REUNION special on Thursday, May 27 in the US, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

FRIENDS: THE REUNION will feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

