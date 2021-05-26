The Bold Type starring Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy is making headlines for its season finale which releases today. Unfortunately, it’s not releasing on Netflix for now but we have got some interesting news for fans. Dee who plays Kat Edison on the show has described the season finale in just 6 words and it’s better than what we expected!

We have all lived, loved and cried with Sutton Brady, Kat and Jane Sloan in this beautiful journey of the bold type and bidding them goodbye ain’t easy for us.

Talking about The Body Type with Popsugar, Aisha Dee revealed how she’s blessed not just to have incredible co-stars but the entire cast and said, “We’re super blessed to have not just Katie [Stevens] and Meghann [Fahy], but I think our entire cast is really incredible.”

Dee continued and said, “Everyone is a cute little weird family. I’m sure we look bizarre when we all used to go to dinner together, like an odd little group.”

Talking about the finale season, Aisha Dee said, “I’m so grateful to be a part of the show for many reasons, but I think the biggest takeaway for me is the way in which these characters in the show has comforted people in low moments.”

Dee continued and added, “When we’re all stuck in lockdown and we just want to watch something that makes us feel good, I feel like The Bold Type has been that for a lot of people. So I hope that this last season just brings people more comfort and maybe a bit of closure, too, so that we can see these characters off in a way that feels good.”

And describing the season finale of The Bold Type in 6 words, Aisha Dee said, “Very bold, very brave, never regular.”

Okay, we can’t wait for Netflix to release the finale season soon. Although we are not ready for this bittersweet ending, as they say – all good things must come to an end.

