Today morning news about Prabhas starring opposite Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 broke the internet. The news of the possible collaboration got all the fans jumping with joy and the imagination of which gave everyone goosebumps. But it looks like the happiness of the fans was short-lived. As the director of MI7, Christopher McQuarrie rubbished these rumours.

Yes! You heard that right. Unfortunately, the Pan-India star will not be starring in this Hollywood biggie, and we know that you guys are really upset about this. Keep scrolling further to get all the details about the same.

A post has been going viral on Social media today, which states that director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed Prabhas will play a role in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7. Check out the post below:

But, later, when a fan asked the director if there is any truth to this news, he finally reacted to the rumours of Prabhas being a part of the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7. He replied, “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.” Check out the tweet below:

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the director apparently narrated the MI7 script to the actor while he was shooting for a film in Italy. The viral post also suggests that the Pan India star is in Italy to complete his part of the shoot and will soon return to India.

Well, if this had really happened, then it would have definitely been a big deal for Prabhas and his fans. The seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who is a Pan-India star, currently has four big-budget films. Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release on July 30. Prabhas will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s untitled movie. He also has Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut. And all of them are Pan-India movies.

