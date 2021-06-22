Three lives were changed forever with Doug Liman directorial Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It is the movie where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie united for the first-ever time and what followed by isn’t hidden from anyone. Jennifer Aniston and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor divorced shortly after. But did you know? Johnny Depp also has a contribution to it all! Read on for the twisted tale.

Fans would know, Angelina wasn’t really the first choice for Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The makers were keen on signing Nicole Kidman opposite Brad as the leading lady. But the actress was busy working on Stepford Wives and couldn’t manage her dates. Pitt, after hearing the news, opted out of the project too!

Angelina Jolie was signed as the female lead after numerous other rejections. Later, Mr. & Mrs. Smith makers even approached Johnny Depp for the lead male. But the actor too was busy working on Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. It could have literally marked the duo’s first movie together, even before The Tourist.

But destiny had its own plans. Brad Pitt got on board once again when he heard about Angelina Jolie signing the project. The duo fell in love soon after and that even marked an end to the actor’s marriage with Jennifer Aniston.

What a twisted tale it was, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, there had been rumours that Johnny Depp is crushing hard on Angelina Jolie and feels the duo could end up together. Given the fact that both are single, rumours suggest that the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor wants to date the Maleficent beauty.

A source close to the Globe had earlier revealed, “Johnny’s openly said one of his biggest regrets in life was settling for a poor man’s version of Angie when he dated Amber. He’s by no means given up on love. He’s just incredibly picky and guarded these days, and that’s one big thing he shares with Angie.”

