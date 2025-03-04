Walking into the Oscars, one might assume that Hollywood’s most powerful and glamorous figures can do whatever they please.

After all, watching Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s antics at the Grammys, it’s easy to believe celebrities operate on a completely different set of rules. But, the truth is, even the biggest names, whether it’s Adrien Brody or Cynthia Erivo, have to follow strict guidelines, or they could find themselves in serious trouble.

The All-Important Wristbands

If a celebrity wants to step inside, they need a wristband. It doesn’t matter if their face is plastered on the posters outside, if one has no wristband, they wouldn’t be allowed entry. Sure, someone like Demi Moore could probably charm her way in, but technically, even the biggest stars are expected to follow this rule.

Speeches- Keep It Snappy

Winning an Oscar doesn’t mean one gets free rein on stage either. There’s a hard limit of 45 seconds for acceptance speeches before the orchestra starts drowning them out. The longest speech on record lasted four minutes, given by Greer Garson in 1943, something that would never fly today.

Even Adrien Brody, who took home the Academy Award this year for his lead role in ‘The Brutalist,’ couldn’t escape the time limit as his speech ran long, and the background music swiftly cut him off.

Besides, what one says in those few moments can also land them in trouble. Richard Gere ignored his prepared remarks to call out China’s occupation of Tibet and found himself unofficially banned for two decades.

The Mystery of the Seat-Fillers

Not every person in the audience is a celebrity. The Academy hires 300 seat-fillers to make sure the venue always looks packed, even when stars slip away for a drink or a bathroom break.

These stand-ins arrive early, wear pre-approved outfits, and carry badges marking them as seat-fillers. They aren’t allowed to speak to celebrities unless spoken to first. While it’s unlikely security would drag someone out for saying hello to Christopher Nolan, the Academy doesn’t take chances.

For all its dazzling appearances, the Oscars are a carefully controlled machine. Celebrities might seem untouchable, but even they have rules to follow or risk facing the consequences.

