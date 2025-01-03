Jennifer Lopez kicked off 2025 by turning back the clock to 1998, serving pure nostalgia and glamour in a recreation of her iconic ‘Waiting for Tonight’ music video.

The 55-year-old dazzled Instagram fans with a slow-motion clip of herself dancing amidst lush leaves, wearing a striking green Tom Ford gown with a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit.

The wind caught her hair, the setting mirrored the sultry original, and the internet couldn’t stop buzzing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Same Tom Ford Number to Celebrate Her Friend’s Birthday Party

Though the post felt fresh, eagle-eyed followers noted the gown wasn’t entirely new. Lopez first rocked the shimmering look in late 2023 at her friend Pia Miller’s birthday, attended alongside her then-husband, Ben Affleck.

Date Night 🤍,” Lopez captioned a photo of the gown on Instagram at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Green is Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Color

Green, a recurring theme in Lopez’s style, has long been her self-proclaimed lucky color—a sentiment that extended to her 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring from Affleck.

“[Green is] my favorite color; it’s also my lucky color,” Lopez said in a video shared on her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter in 2022.

“Obviously, it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you, loves you, and sees you,” Lopez added, per Page Six. “And it was just the most perfect moment.”

Her love for the hue wasn’t the only thing fans noticed. While her recent 2024 recap video featured highlights like her Met Gala appearance and moments from her documentary, ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,’ Affleck was conspicuously absent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

After two years of marriage, the couple finalized their divorce in August 2024 but reportedly remain amicably connected for their children’s sake.

