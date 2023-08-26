Indian Cinema might be gleaming with pride as films from all industries are reclaiming their lost Box Office thrones with the latest releases. However, owing to the humongous success of the previous releases, Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release King Of Kotha has fallen flat on Day 2 itself.

While the Malayalam language action drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy collected 6.6 crores on the release day itself, the film saw a crashing dip of 64 percent on day 2. On Friday, August 25, the film collected over 2.35 crores in all the languages.

King of Kotha was released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil on Thursday, August 24. Overall, the film has collected around 8.9 crores in two days and seems to have succumbed to the enormous pressure at the Box Office built by Gadar 2, Jailer, and others.

While Sunny Deol’s Hindi film Gadar 2 has taken over the nation with a mammoth 426 crores paving a royal and victorious path to 500 crore, Dulqer’s film, which has been clearly a wrong pick by the actor who probably chose style over substance, repeating Prabhas’ mistakes has been receiving bad word of mouth as well.

King Of Kotha could not manage to touch the ten crore mark in the two days of its release. On day 2, the occupancy was reported to be around 27% in theatres. Mollywood even saw the release of RDX on August 25. The film stars Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav & Antony Varghese.

However, Dulquer Salmaan could breathe a sigh of relief as the film is holding well overseas as it collected around 20 crores in two days worldwide. While the 64 percent dip on day two might be because of a working day, hoping the film manages to earn some good numbers over the weekend.

