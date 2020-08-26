Sanjay Dutt made headlines when he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Soon after, reports began doing rounds that the actor has been diagnosed with 4th stage Lung Cancer. But the rumour mill did not stop here. It was also being stated that the actor’s health is rapidly deteriorating. Now a close friend and producer Rahul Mittra has shunned all such reports around the health of Sanju Baba.

While Rahul Mittra has said that Sanjay Dutt is not battling 4th stage lung cancer, he even said that he ailment reports are false. The producer has said that there are tests that are being conducted and only then will it be confirmed as to what ailment and what stage is it that the Sadak actor is battling.

Speaking to DNA, Rahul Mittra said, “I have said categorically that tests are going on. I rubbish all the reports stating that it is the third stage or fourth stage. There is an ailment. What ailment is it and what stage is it, will be confirmed when all the tests are done.”

Calling Sanjay Dutt a fighter, Rahul Mittra says that he is confident that the actor is soon going to bounce back. Requesting people to stop all kinds of speculations, the Torbaaz producer said, “Sanju has time and again shared all the updates with his fans. No one has the right to speculate on the stage of the ailment, it is for the person going through it to confirm or his doctor or family members. He is a warrior, he is going to come back.”

Well on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has a lot of moolah raking on him. The bad-boy of Bollywood has an interesting line up of films in his kitty including, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Meanwhile, the actor had taken to his official Twitter handle to share the details on Torbaaz. The tweet read, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play!”

A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play! @NargisFakhri @RahulDevRising #Torbaaz @rahulmittra13 @RajuChadhaWave @malik_girish pic.twitter.com/hJV7BRpFRV — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 16, 2020

We at Koimoi wish the actor a speedy recovery!

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Sushant Singh Rajput: “How Could He Be Done With Life?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube