Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is creating a lot of buzz these days due to the upcoming season of his famous controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Definitely, the star guarantees high TRPs; this is why show makers are bound to increase his weekly fees with every season. But do you know how much the Wanted actor charges to endorse a product? The amount might shock you. Read on to learn the details.

Salman is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. Reportedly, the actor charges a whopping amount of 7 crores for a single day of shoot for a brand product.

As per a report by Mid-Day, In February, Salman Khan shot a commercial at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The report said, “The superstar charged a whopping Rs 7 crore per day for the shoot. It is being touted as the highest fee paid to a Bollywood star for a brand endorsement.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the much anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, Tiger 3 and yet another untitled project in the making. Bhaijaan’s most significant reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to have a grand launch in the first week of October.

Well, how desperately are you waiting for Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan’s new releases? Do let us know through your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Fans Hit Back At Amaal Mallik For Sharing Memes From ‘Fake’ Sources, Tag Mumbai Police



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube