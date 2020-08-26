Singer and composer Amaal Mallik has been at a Twitter war with the fans of Salman Khan since the last couple of days. Recently, Amaal tweeted that Shah Rukh Khan is his favourite actor and this wasn’t taken kindly by a section of Salman fans.

As these fans of Salman Khan started trolling Amaal on Twitter, the ‘Kaun Tujhe’ composer lashed out at them. He also suggested his fans to stay away from trolls like these and ‘report & block them’.

Amaal Mallik tweeted, “#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block.”

#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block. pic.twitter.com/38sLU3KdLH — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 26, 2020

Amaal Malik also shared a meme on Twitter, originally by an alleged fan page of Salman Khan. The said meme is spreading hate about celebs including Amaal Mallik and even late Sushant Singh Rajput. Tagging Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle in the post, he wrote, Wow #Bhaitards another low blow Hope you guys seeing this @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice

Now, the latest is that Salman Khan fans have disowned some fake fan clubs of the superstar who have been involved in bullying celebs. Quoting the tweet of Amaal, these Salman fans wrote how they haven’t spread any hate towards celebs and the screenshots shared by Amaal are fake.

A fan club named Salman Ki Sena tweeted, “Respected @CPMumbaiPolice & @MumbaiPolice , this man @AmaalMallik has shared a totally misleading & fake edit to gain limelight & attention. We request you to look into this & show this man his place. @Iamrahulkanal”

Dear @MumbaiPolice @Iamrahulkanal This person @AmaalMallik is sharing fake post made by some other person & blaming us. Here is the video proof which will show which page is Real & Which is fake. I request you to take legal action against the page owners who posted that.. https://t.co/VGbklYC9V7 pic.twitter.com/cB5h5YmR2E — Troll Salman Khan Haters (@TSKH_official) August 25, 2020

Another one tweeted, “Respected @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @DGPMaharashtra this > @AmaalMallik man is misleading and spreading such a false news. Kindly look into it. Being a celebrity and having a verified account he is misleading people to settle his score with Salman fans”

Respected @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @DGPMaharashtra this > @AmaalMallik man is misleading and spreading such a false news. Kindly look into it. Being a celebrity and having a verified account he is misleading people to settle his score with Salman fans. https://t.co/GhpdntjN7F — Kuѕнαℓ (@iKushstark) August 25, 2020

Have a look at some more tweets by Salman Khan fans asking for action to be taken again Amaal Mallik below:

Respected @CPMumbaiPolice & @MumbaiPolice@AmaalMallik is sharing a fake edits just for attention

Please take immediate action against this as soon as possible. https://t.co/IppwDAWYeN — Vishnu Reddy😎❤️ (@BeingVishuReddy) August 25, 2020

Dear @MumbaiPolice This Abuser @AmaalMallik Has Lost It Totally, He Is Using Fake and Photoshopped Picture To Defame @Beingsalmankhan and Salman Khan Fans! Take a Look at This, How This Women Abuser Coward @AmaalMallik Has Lost His Mental Balance Totally! https://t.co/wFl8jl9qjM — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) August 25, 2020

