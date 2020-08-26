KumKum Bhagya Fame Tripti Shankhdhar Accuses Father Of Torturing Her; Files A Police Report

Actress Tripti Shankhdhar, who is known for being a part of Zee TV’s most popular show KumKum Bhagya has posted some shocking videos on her social media. The actress has uploaded some selfie videos in which she is seen asking for police protection from her father.

Yes, you have read it right. The actress is claiming in the videos that her father wants to kill her. Not just that Tripti has filed a police complaint as well.

Tripti Shankhdhar was looking very worried and scared in the videos. The actress is seen claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off against her will and even threatened to kill her if she disagrees. Have a look at the videos here.

Tripti Shankhdhar recently got in touch with SpotboyE and opened up on the whole matter. She said, “Right now I am at the police station (Thana Baradari, UP) and my father (Ram Ratan Shankar) is also present here. I had filed a police complaint against him and cops have got him here. But I don’t want any legal procedure ahead or send him to jail. I just want a settlement as my mother, brother, sister and I don’t want to stay with him anymore.”

The actress further revealed, “He has always been a violent father and has been torturing us since childhood. Yesterday, he also beat me, my mother, brother and sister too. And it’s high time now.”

We hope Tripti Shankhdhar is safe and gets justice.

