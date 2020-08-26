Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Sushant Singh Rajput: “How Could He Be Done With Life?"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left many voids. Not just his family, but the entire nation and the film fraternity are mourning the loss of an exceptionally brilliant actor and a genius. One among them in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor has said that he had interacted with Sushant on several occasions and is yet to come to terms with his death.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further said that he is unable to understand how a person like Sushant, who was so full of life, decided to end it? The Kick actor said that Singh was always giving out positive vibes and it is very difficult for him to process the news.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nawzuddin Siddiqui said, “He was so full of life. He was a born conversationalist. He liked to engage people in conversations, he could spin magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “I met him on several occasions. And we really liked one another. I could feel his positive vibes every time we met. Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas.”

While most newcomers and actors eye scripts and films that would become blockbusters. Sushant Singh Rajput instead chose to do films like Sonchiriya and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. Lauding these choices of his, Nawazuddin said, “He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters. Instead, he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him.”

Expressing his grief over all the speculations that are being made around the death of SSR, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Who are these friends that are talking about him? Did they even know him?”

Meanwhile with the CBI taking over the case of Sushant Singh Rajput looks like the truth will be out soon. Also for those of you who have joined in late, it is possible that the Narcotics department too shall soon get involved in the case to investigate the drug abuse angle.

