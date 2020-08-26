Mohit Sehgal On Shooting For Naagin 5 Amid The Pandemic: "It Was Important To Resume Work & Move On"

Actor Mohit Sehgal is back on TV after a while and that too with the much-anticipated fifth season of the popular show, Naagin.

The actor recently opened up about shooting the show during the ongoing pandemic. He said that it was important to return to work despite the current situation.

Speaking to IANS, Mohit Sehgal said, “The show must go on. One can’t wait till the coronavirus (pandemic) ends. It was important to resume work and move on.”

Mohit Sehgal further added, “Also, one should not neglect health while working. Proper precautions are being taken on the sets. We actors ensure we don’t touch things here and there. Everything is taking care of now. The staff wears masks and shields while doing make-up of the actors. So, we all have been doing our best to take necessary steps.”

When Surbhi Chandna, Mohit and Sharad Malhotra made promising entries in the show fans took to Twitter and shared their happiness.

As Naagin 5 is a punarjanam story and stars Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. Surbhi is reborn as Hina’s character. Sehgal is reborn as Mohit Malhotra’s Naagesh and Sharad is the bad guy ‘Cheel’ which was earlier portrayed by Dheeraj.

