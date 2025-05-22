Varsham Re-Release Box Office: Prabhas Registers Only 19.2% Of Salaar's Total Ticket Pre-Sales

Another Prabhas film is all set to re-release in the theaters and it would be interesting to see if it makes any new records for the actor! This year, re-releases have ruled the box office and it would be Prabhas’s second big re-release after Salaar! Interestingly, Varsham, which is all set to re-release will be re-releasing for the third time!

Telugu Re-Release Ticket Pre-Sales

Prabhas‘s Salaar has registered a ticket pre-sales of 102K on BMS and had a decent run at the box office. It registered the fifth-best ticket pre-sales for a Telugu film on BMS. The list is ruled by Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh and number 1!

Varsham Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales

Varsham in two days has registered a pre-sale of 19.66K in three days. This is almost 19% of the total ticket pre-sale of Salaar re-release. Varsham opened its advance ticket sales, selling 7.23K tickets on day 1, followed by 5.36K and 7.07K tickets on day 2 and day 3.

Will Prabhas Beat Jr NTR?

It would be interesting to see if Varsham re-release will arrive in the theaters on May 23 and cancel the ticket pre-sales registered by Jr NTR’s recent re-release. Yamadonga, which was released on the War 2 superstar’s birthday, registered a pre-sale of 27K on BMS and became the tenth-best ticket sale for a Telugu re-release on BMS!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K Mr Perfect: 33K Oye: 30K Yamadonga: 27K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

