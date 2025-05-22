Raid 2 is enjoying a free way at the ticket windows. There’s barely any competition since Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 are close to the end of their theatrical run. But Ajay Devgn starrer is gradually slowing down as it will officially conclude three weeks today. Scroll below for day 21 box office collections!

How much has Raid 2 earned in India in 21 days?

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial is battling mid-week blues as the collections have fallen below the two crore mark. On day 21, Raid 2 earned an estimated 1.75 crores. It witnessed a 16% drop compared to 2.10 crores earned on the third Wednesday.

The 21-day total in India now surges to 159.92 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 188.70 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 98.89 crores (extended 8-day week)

(extended 8-day week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Day 16: 3 crores

Day 17: 4.30 crores

Day 18: 5.82 crores

Day 19: 2 crores

Day 20: 2.10 crores

Day 21: 1.75 crores

Total: 159.92 crore

Raid 2 is made on a reported budget of 120 crores. In almost three weeks, it has raked in returns of 39.52 crores. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI stands at 33%.

Axes Salman Khan’s 2012 super-hit film

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Dabangg 2. Salman Khan‘s 2012 super-hit film earned 158.50 crores.

The next target is Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, which concluded its box office minting 165 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, Raid 2 has accumulated 24 crore gross. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total stands at 212.70 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown in 21 days:

India net: 159.92 crores

India gross: 188.70 crores

Overseas gross: 24.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 213 crores

