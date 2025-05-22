The Marathi drama flick, Ata Thambaycha Naay is on a winning streak. On its 21st day, the film has achieved an important milestone. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Siddharth Jadhav starrer earned 13 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 18% since the movie amassed 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.07 crore.

With this, the movie has not only crossed 5 crores but has also achieved an important milestone. Ata Thambaycha Naay has become the highest grossing Marathi film of 2025. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Sai Tamhankar starrer Gulkand which till now, held this coveted position.

For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Gulkand was around 4.92 crores. Hence, Ata Thambaycha Naay toppled Gulkand by 15 lakhs to become the highest grossing Marathi film of 2025. It seems that the movie is receiving an adequate positive word of mouth which is reflecting in its collection.

Ata Thambaycha Naay also covered its entire budget recently. It is mounted at a budget of 4 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.07 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.07 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 26%.

Budget Recovery Breakdown

Budget: 4 Crores

ROI: 1.07 Crores

ROI% : 26%

Rated 8.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Ata Thambaycha Naay says, “Based on the real story of Mumbai’s workers from the cleaning department. Government officer tries to get cleaning workers to get basic education qualifications along with the job, which will help them improve in life.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Only 3rd Malayalam Film In History To Achieve This Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News