Kalki Koechlin's 7-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Lil Feminist Already!

Actress Kalki Koechlin shared that her daughter Sappho seems to have early feminist leanings. The actress made the interesting revelation on Instagram with a picture of Sappho sleeping next to the book, Blood Red, Sister Rose, by Thomas Keneally.

“Early feminist leanings #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history,” she wrote alongside the image.

Kalki Koechlin had recently given a glimpse of her maternal side on the photo-sharing website when she shared a picture that showed her breastfeeding Sappho.

Check out Kalki Koechlin’s post below:

In Kalki’s previous post, she sits on a bed with daughter Sappho on her lap. “6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew *brow wipe* Happy breastfeeding week to all those who’ve trudged through this rough and beautiful road,” she captioned the image.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed their first born — a daughter named Sappho in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She was also seen in the web-series “Bhram”.

