Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted a picture with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas and said she was so grateful to have him.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the picture. In the photo, Priyanka is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

She captioned the image,”My forever guy…so grateful for you @nickjonas.”

Priyanka on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut in her latest Instagram picture flaunting chopped hair. She experimented with ‘bangs’ haircut this time.

The actress recently announced she has finished writing her memoir “Unfinished” and was all set to release the book.

At present, living in the US with Nick, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger” co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film will be directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. He is well-known for movies such as 99 Homes and Man Push Cart.

Mukul Deora and Bahrani will be producing the film while Priyanka Chopra will be executive producer.

Priyanka and Rajkummar’s film, which is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel The White Tiger, has an interesting storyline. The film narrates the story of an ambitious chaiwallah, whose self-made journey takes him to the pinnacle of success as a big shot entrepreneur. There are a lot of interesting elements added such as murder, love and deceit.

