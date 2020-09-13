Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with her family and loved one amidst the lockdown. Via her Instagram account, the Bajirao Mastani actress has been feeling her fans and followers up to date with all that is happening in her life. She recently shared her look on the social media platform.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her new haircut. The Quantico actress flaunts her chopped hair in a new style. She has experimented with bangs this time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her post, “New hair, don’t care.”

Priyanka Chopra’s new look has got a thumbs up from colleagues and fans. Among the impressed industry colleagues is actress Patralekhaa. She posted a heart-eye emoji on actress’ picture.

Reacting to the image, one fan commented, “You look cute Priyanka.” Another user wrote, “Bangs suiting you completely.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, ‘Unfinished’, and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger”, co-starring RajKummar Rao.

