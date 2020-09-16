Post Social Media Threats To Jaya Bachchan, Security Around The Bungalows Increased

Jaya Bachchan’s parliament speech is fetching mixed reactions from all the corners. While a section of fraternity and netizens are lauding the veteran actress-politician’s defending comments for Bollywood, others are totally opposing it.

Apart from the negative reactions, Bachchan is also receiving social media threats. Many are even taking potshots at her family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Now, considering the seriousness of the matter, the Maharashtra government has increased the security around Bachchan’s bungalows in Mumbai.

As per Times Now, Jaya Bachchan and her family have been provided with the parameter security.

It was on Monday when Jaya Bachchan had quoted in parliament saying, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Meanwhile, post-Bachchan’s speech, the keyword “Bachchans” started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues like Palghar Sadhus lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death among others. They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan’s Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts of the film industry.

One Twitter user wrote,”We as a nation wanted to listen Bachchans’s stand on SSR brutal murder & terrors of Drug-Mafia & Movie-Mafiya in Bollywood but they remained tongue-tied & today they’re criticising #SSRWarriors to support Drug-Mafias. #ShameOnHypocrites #ShameOnBolBachchan #ShameOnBachchans.”

“The Bachchans are total dodos in terms of using their social influence! Absolute waste! I’ve never seen this cowardly family taking a stand against any injustice before this. But ofcourse, they will come out asking for “protection” for bullywood’s drug cartel. #JayaBachchan,” remarked another user.

