Ankita Lokhande is making headlines on and off for her comments in the ongoing investigation of her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. The actress, who recently planted trees in his honour, is currently being trolled on social media for her choice of palazzos. Read on to know how the Pavitra Rishta actress offended netizens.

The actress recently posted a picture on Instagram showing off her neatly braided hair by her mother. In the picture, Ankita Lokhande is seen wearing a plain blue tee and an orange coloured ‘Om’ symbol printed palazzo.

She looks extremely happy, and her smile is proof of it. Ankita Lokhande captioned the post writing, “In love with my braids Maaaa tere jaisa yaar kaha ❤ thanku maa totally loving it #braidstyles #meandmaa @vandanaphadnislokhande”

But netizens aren’t linking her fashion choice. A few users on Instagram felt that she was disrespecting the Holy word ‘Om’ by letting it touch her feet. A user wrote, “Jo trouser phni hai apne vo uchit nhi h….ॐ apke pairo se lg ra h ishvar ka nam evam chinh ka use is prakar hona bhut glt h #lokhandeankita”

Another user replied, “Aapne jo niche ptiyala phna h usme om likha h jo ki galt h ptiyala me pair lg rha h om me.. God ka apman n kijiye.” A third replied, “Mujhe lgta h ki kisi ko b mantra like ya om print wle lower ni pehnne chahy ye apman h hmare dharm ka jisko pujte h usko jis trh pehn lo vo”





Some other comments on Ankit Lokhande’s attire choice included, “To be frank, Not good choice of trouser/pant. It is having & you should respect it.” Another reply read “mam but om lekha.huwa.is.kapdeko plz sarir pe nhi hamare sirpe hona chahie.baki aap samjha karo jay bhole om om om”









While condemning her attire, some even questioned her happiness given that her ex, with whom she spent years with, recently passed away.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Om’ printed palazzos? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Vidya Balan Recalls A Movie With Mohanlal That Never Happened, Shares Throwback Pic From Sets



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube