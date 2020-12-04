Arshad Warsi opens up about working with Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati. He calls her the female version of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan. Read on for exclusive details.

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make a place into the horror genre with Durgamati. The film, which is an Akshay Kumar production, also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill amongst others. Apart from that, veteran actor Arshad Warsi is a part of the film too. And he has nothing but a plethora of praises for the leading actress. Scroll below for all the details.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad. The actor spoke about making a debut into the horror genre with Durgamati. While he spoke on several subjects, it was his praises for Bhumi that couldn’t be missed.

When asked about his experience with Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi said, “She’s lovely, a very hard working girl. I once called her and said, ‘you’re the female version of Aamir Khan.’ She doesn’t stop until she gets it right. She will keep doing it until she gets it right. She’s very hardworking which is very good. That’s how an actor should be. She loves her job, and she’s very good at it, which is very a very good combo. It’s a difficult film to do for a female or any actor. She’s gone through the hell and done a great job with it.”

As most by now know, Durgamati is a remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie. There have been constant comparisons on social media. Many Anushka fans even gave a mixed response to Bhumi Pednekar. Asked about it all, Arshad Warsi responded, “It’s okay to compare, that’s alright. Don’t think one should take it so seriously. When you are seeing two things that are kind of identical, comparisons are going to happen but that’s fine. Till you see the film, there will be conceived notion but it’s okay. Nobody is claiming that it’s different.

That’s not it. Arshad also revealed what made him say yes to the project. “The good part is that I was not the one in the spot. The hard parts were all done by Bhumi. That poor girl went through all the torture. When I heard the script I really liked it. I like a film that you can’t predict and that really excites you, keeps you at the edge and you don’t know what’s going to happen next. Durgamati has that. You really don’t know what’s going to happen till the end. By oozing out blood and showing ugly faces does not make horror. It’s the world that you create scares you,” he concluded.

Drugamati starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi and others releases on 11th December on Amazon Prime Video.

