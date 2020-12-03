Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan is in Himachal Pradesh shooting for his film Bhoot Police. In his latest interview, he has opened up about the plan he has in his mind for the much-awaited debut of his son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Advertisement

He feels that Ibrahim should be seen less on-screen, which also makes sense. This will build the curiosity leading to the audience to getting surprised after watching him on the screen for the first time.

Advertisement

In his interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan said, “Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on the screen. There will be comparisons with me, he can’t avoid that, but he’s still growing, developing his own personality, so it’s best to be seen less for now.”

He was also asked about the second-child the couple are awaiting. He quirkily resounded, “The more, the merrier.” On his autobiography, Saif Ali Khan had said he wants to pen it “without hurting anyone.” He said, “I am going into it with some trepidation because I want to do it honestly and truthfully, with depth, without hurting anyone, simply embracing my life and sharing experiences.”

Regarding his upcoming film, Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The film, which sees the cast share screen space for the first time, is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS. Not much is known about the film, but it is being shot in various hill station locations such as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

Must Read: Hina Khan Donning A Pink Bikini Overshadows The Magnificent Look Of Maldives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube