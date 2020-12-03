Actor Shishir Sharma, who has been part of the entertainment world for many years, is all set to feature in a short film titled Chhoti Si Guzaarish. In it, the actor plays an aged man who looks after his ailing wife and whose son is settled abroad.

Sharma says the character he plays has affected him personally. Read on to know why.

Shishir Sharma told IANS, “It is a character of a very loving husband and a father who, unfortunately, due to circumstance, has to go through a very difficult period in his life with his wife and son. Playing this character was a totally different experience — the pain and sorrow of a father, looking after an ailing wife. These kind of characters do affect you to a certain extent. It is really disheartening to know and experience it.”

Featuring Shishir Sharma and Smita Jayakar in central roles, the short film highlights the issue of immigration of children to foreign lands, leaving aged parents to fend for themselves. The film directed by Pragyesh Singh.

Sharma, a popular face in films and television, feels the story of the film is extremely relevant in the present time. He said, “The story is extremely relevant in today’s times but completely overlooked by children, due to which a family is broken and one has to deal with a lot of miseries.”

Quizzed if he is acquainted with any couple going through a similar situation in life, the actor replied: “I don’t have any friends or relatives who have had to experience such sorrows and miseries. It must be harrowing for those parents who have to go through an ordeal such as this. But I did hear stories about parents coping with situations like this, which helped me prepare for my character. Of course, (director) Pragyesh Singh had briefed me and (co-actor) Smita (Jayakar) on such situations,” he added.

“The message of the film is very relevant for today — look after your parents who have spent a lifetime looking after you. Don’t abandon them, they need your care,” said Shishir Sharma, about the film that streams on MXPlayer.

