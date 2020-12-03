As they say, “when it rains, it pours”, and that’s the case with the news regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s next Pathan. Breaking the sabbatical he was on since a couple of years, Shah is finally coming back with a potential blockbuster on the cards.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathan carries forward the ‘Spy Universe‘ initiated by Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War. But, now the news coming in that even Dimple Kapadia is all set to join this biggie.

“Every spy has his own team, and Shah Rukh Khan too has a team who expertise in different areas of intelligence and one of them is Dimple Kapadia. She shot with Shah Rukh on Tuesday and will now be with the team, on and off all through the shoot. It’s a very important role,” a report in Bollywood Hungama stated.

Recently we revealed an interesting report about Shah Rukh Khan Pathan. When will be the official announcement or its first look release? Well, that’s the question SRK fans have now flooded the social media with. There have been many rumours around his films with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani too.

But, according to our close sources, Shah Rukh Khan might share an official announcement with the first look of Pathan really very soon. By ‘really very soon’ we mean, by the end of this month.

Yes! Team YRF might officially announce the film on the New Year’s eve which was also the case with Shah’s last film ‘Zero’. The Aanand L Rai film’s first teaser was revealed on the 1st of January in 2018. Since its release in December 2018, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t do a single film going on an unexpected sabbatical. How excited are you about Pathan? Share in the comments below.

