Singer Papon, who has Bollywood songs like ‘Bulleya’ for Sultan, ‘Moh moh ke dhage’ for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and ‘Humnava’ in Hamari Adhuri Kahani to his credit, recently went down memory lane and recalled the first song he ever recorded. This track, Gaantu je gaai asila, was recorded in the eighties.

The singer, while reminiscing over his early days as a singer, said he was fortunate to be part of independent music in that, too. Son of Assamese singers Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta, Papon made his official debut as a singer with the above mentioned Assamese track, from the album Aamiu Gao Gaan in 1988. The song was a duet with Dr Lima Das.

Recalling his debut, Papon said, “Everyone around me recognised my flair for music from very early on and I sang as a backup vocalist in the beginning of my career for many albums by my parents.”

“‘Gaantu Je Gaai Asila’ is the first song I sang as a lead singer in a recording studio. I was fortunate to be part of independent music in that era as well. Nothing matches the excitement of singing to a studio microphone for the first time knowing that what you sing will live on forever,” Papon added.

Papon is not only popular in the independent music space today, but has also earned a name for himself in Bollywood as a playback singer.

The singer has many fans across the country who did something very special on his birthday. The Paponists (the singer’s fans) donated food and warm clothes and distributed food, mosquito nets and clothes to the needy. Some even organised cleanliness and plantation drives.

Reacting to this he said, “This is a very different celebration from what most people are used to. I’m speechless and touched. It is extremely overwhelming to be loved so completely. God bless all the fans who are doing such good work for the people of the country.”

